Uttar Pradesh ATS nabs 6 Rohingyas, 1 Bangla national from Kanpur

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (U.P. ATS) arrested six Rohingyas, a Bangladeshi national and an Indian, at the Jhakarkati bus terminal in Kanpur on Sunday evening. All of them were on way to Jammu via Delhi illegally, the ATS said on Monday. The Rohingyas were brought to India by one Subir Sabdakar of Tripura who was taking them to Jammu in exchange for money and had made forged documents available to them, officials said. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The ATS, which lodged an FIR at the Gomtinagar police station in the state capital, took them to Lucknow after their arrest.

Those arrested were identified as Mohd Zakaria, Mohd Shoeb, Farsa, Sabkur Nahar, Noor Habiba, all of Myanmar, Subir Sabdakar of Tripura and Razia of Bangladesh.

They were produced in court, which sent them to jail.

Earlier, acting on an input about a group of Rohingyas heading to Jammu, the ATS team closely monitored the bus terminal in Kanpur and made the arrests. The ATS team comprised Champion Lal and Ratnesh Kumar.

The Rohingyas were brought to India by one Subir Sabdakar of Tripura who was taking them to Jammu in exchange for money and had made forged documents available to them, officials said.

ATS said the Rohingyas were in Tripura for two months and they had PAN cards, an Ayushman Bharat card, four Aadhaar cards and one e- Shram card made.

The ATS also recovered two ATM cards, two UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) cards issued from Bangladesh and ₹11,980 cash, officials said.

After gaining entry into India, the Myanmar nationals, including four women, stayed in a house in Tripura while forged documents were provided to them.

Thereafter, they left with Subir by train from Kumarghat railway station in Tripura. Subir told the ATS his task was to safely help them reach their relatives in Jammu, officials said.