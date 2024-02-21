UP Board Exams: 2.90 lakh CCTVs to oversee 55 lakh examinees, 8,265 centres

The UP Board’s Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) examinations are scheduled to begin on Thursday and conclude on March 9, encompassing a total of 12 working days. This year, the number of applicants for the 2024 final exams stands at 55,25,308, marking a decrease from last year’s 58,84,634. Board officials have attributed this decline to the stringent measures implemented to curb copying and other unfair practices during exams. For Representation Only (HT File)

A comprehensive security setup has been established, with approximately 2.90 lakh CCTV cameras equipped with voice recorders installed across approximately 1.35 lakh examination rooms within all 8,265 examination centres. “Arrangements for DVR (digital voice recorders), router devices and high-speed internet connections have also been made,” said the Board officials. 2.75 lakh invigilators are being deployed with QR code and unique serial number bearing photo identity cards.

Besides, the special task force (STF) of UP Police and local intelligence unit (LIU) have also been roped in for monitoring sensitive and highly sensitive examination centres. QR code and Board’s logo have also been printed on all numbered and four-colour printed answer sheets as done last year. This time, the board logo would be on inside pages of the answer sheets as well negating attempts to replace them with pre-written pages of old answer sheets, officials said.

“This year, a total of 55,25,308 candidates including 29,47,311 high school students (15,71,184 boys and 13,76,127 girls) and 25,77,997 intermediate students (14,28,323 boys and 11,49,674 girls) have registered for the UP Board exams. These candidates will take the exam at 8,265 centres spread across 75 districts of the state,” said additional chief secretary secondary education Deepak Kumar at a press conference on Wednesday.

A total of 776 examination centres for Class 10 and Class 12 exams have been identified as sensitive while another 275 centres have been declared highly sensitive by the board. 16 districts across the state have also been declared highly sensitive by the UP Board.

These districts include Mathura, Baghpat, Aligarh, Mainpuri, Etah, Hardoi, Azamgarh, Ballia, Mau, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Deoria and Gonda, said UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla. Some 257 jail inmates lodged in different prisons of the state will also appear in the exam too. Of them, 139 are to appear in class 12 exams while 118 will take class 10 exams.

Free and fair exams

“To conduct the exams in a free and fair manner, 1,297 sector magistrates, 430 zonal magistrates, 416 mobile teams and 75 state-level supervisory officers have been appointed in all districts for inspection and supervision of examination centres,” Shukla added.

A call centre would also be operated at the state control room for quick redressal of the complaints of candidates and the general public, in which two helpline numbers 1800-180-5310 and 1800-180-5312 would be activated.

As per officials, for the first time, command and control centres have been set up at the UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj as well as all the five of its regional offices at Meerut, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Gorakhpur for the 24x7 vigilance and security of question papers and the strongrooms in which they are being stored.