U.P. Board: Govt to collect data on students fee after affiliated schools’ complaint

The issue of schools affiliated to U.P. Board not receiving their share of the students’ fee, including the amount charged under ‘expenditure and registration fees’ from students enrolled in classes 9th and 11th across the state, has now led to an inquiry of sorts. Students studying at secondary school in Prayagraj. (Pic is for representation)

DIOS-Prayagraj PN Singh confirmed that details regarding students admitted in UP Board affiliated schools and the fee collected from them has been sought by the Director of Secondary Education. “The data is being collated and will be sent soon,” he added.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Director, secondary education and ex-officio chairman of UP Board, Mahendra Dev in a missive sent on May 13 has summoned details of past six years beginning from the academic session 2017-18 to 2022-23 from all the district inspectors of schools (DIOS) in this regard, said officials of the state secondary education department.

“DIOSs now must give certificates as to how many children took admission in these sessions in UP Board affiliated schools and how much money was received as fees in their districts,” they added, citing the missive, a copy of which is with HT.

They said that on April 30 too, information was sought in this regard from the district officials but the same was not provided from the districts, officials claimed.

According to school officials when offline registration/examination forms were filled, the U.P. Board used to pay the expenses of filing the forms to the schools from the registration/examination fees. “When the registration process went online about a decade ago, schools stopped receiving expenditure or registration fees,” they said.

After many schools lodged a complaint in this regard with the state government regarding this, the government decided to seek all information on the subject. The state government had also sought the same information two years back on September 9, 2022 though nothing came out of it.

“Schools should have received ₹10 per student from the registration/examination form fees, but this amount has not been received since last ten years. If the secondary education department does not give the money to the schools concerned then we will move Allahabad High Court and also appeal directly to the UP chief minister,” said Ziarat Hussain, principal general secretary of Vithviheen Shikshak Mahasabha, UP.