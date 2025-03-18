UP Board holds rehearsal of evaluation process; SOPs discussed

To ensure the presence of requisite strength of centre heads, superintendents, deputy head examiners as well as evaluators of different subjects from day one of evaluation of UP Board’s over 3 crore high school and intermediate answer sheets, the Board held the rehearsal of its evaluation process on Monday. (Pic for representation)

Around 1.5 lakh staff entrusted with the evaluation task arrived at their allotted 261 centres located across the state.

The evaluation process is scheduled to begin from March 19 onwards.

Those found absent without a genuine reason would not only be replaced immediately but disciplinary proceedings would be initiated for dereliction of duties.

According to UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh, nearly 1.5 lakh teachers have been deputed for evaluation of nearly 3 crore high school and intermediate answer sheets and any error detected in the process would weigh heavy for the staff concerned.

“We have not only fixed maximum limit of number of answer sheets to be made available to every teacher to maintain quality of evaluation but will also get evaluated answer sheets randomly checked by experts of different subjects. On detection of discrepancy in evaluation of an answer sheet, strict disciplinary action would be initiated against the teacher including suspension, stopping payment of remuneration, debarring from being given such duties in future besides referring the matter to respective DIOS for further action,” he said.

In case, the laxity in evaluation of answer sheet was found to be purposely done, action would be initiated against the teacher concerned under The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which could mean a jail term and monetary fine, he added.

It may be mentioned that guidelines have already been issued by the Board wherein no unauthorized person would be allowed to enter the evaluation centre without prior consent of the centre superintendent besides no teacher would be allowed to carry mobile phones with them during the evaluation timings inside the centre.

Teachers told about standard operating procedures

The teachers were also told about the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Director secondary education Mahendra Dev said there are as many as 261 evaluation centres in the state and for each evaluation centre there are one or more than one DHE (deputy head examiner). A team of 10-12 teachers for each subject will be evaluating the copies.

“It has been decided that maximum 50 copies for High School and a maximum 45 copies for intermediate will be provided to an examiner per day. A maximum of 700 and 600 copies respectively for high school and intermediate will be provided to an examiner in the total duration of checking which will tentatively continue till April 2,” said Dev.

He shared that for the first time, a separate vehicle has been provided for teachers, karmacharis and police officers on duty for transportation of the answer sheets from one place to another. “Making the movement of copies more convenient, teachers along with karmacharis and police officials are provided with a separate vehicle which will keep a track on the truck carrying answer copies,” said Dev.

“The entire checking process is done under 24x7 CCTV surveillance. Even the copies are stored in a room free from termites with anti-termite sprayed from time to time with proper CCTV surveillance and high security,” Dev added.