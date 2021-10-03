UP Board improvement examinations 2021: Evaluation of answer sheets to start from Oct 9

PRAYAGRAJ: Evaluation of answer sheets of the improvement examinations being conducted by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), formally known as the UP Board, would start from October 9 at 15 centers spread across the state and it would end on October 12, informed board officials.

The high school and intermediate marks improvement examinations would end on October 4 and 6, respectively. The board has decided to set up three evaluation centers each under its five regional offices in the districts of Prayagraj, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly and Gorakhpur.

UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla said that the practical exams of the ongoing improvement examinations would be held on October 7 and 8. Preparations for the evaluation process are already underway, he added. For the practical exams, the board would be designating select government and government-aided schools only, and the students who could not appear in the practical exams last time, would be allowed to appear at these centres which would be set up at the district headquarters, Shukla said.

Officials said, instructions are being dispatched to the in-charges of the evaluation centres by the board.

A total of 37,931 high school students and 41,355 intermediate students have applied for the improvement exams this time.

The UP Board, in August 2021 announcing the improvement exam dates, had made it clear that students who wish to appear in the exam for improving their marks awarded to them while being promoted sans exams this year, would be given an opportunity to appear in this exam in any number of subjects and attempts to better their scores.

The UP Board had cancelled the proposed high school and intermediate examinations this year due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. The students were promoted based on a formula for award of marks decided by the board.

As per the time table for the improvement exams, class 10 exams are being held in 12 working days ending on October 4 while the class 12 exams in 15 working days ending on October 6. The duration of the exam too has been cut short to two hours instead of three hours. Those students who are appearing for the exams have also not been charged any examination fee.

As per the order issued by additional chief secretary (secondary education) Aradhana Shukla, students would be allowed to appear in one or all subjects and their results would be considered only for 2021. Candidates who were unhappy with the marks awarded to them, those whose results were shown withheld or even absent and wished to appear in the improvement exams are allowed to appear in it.