UP Board makes roll number, sheet number mandatory on every answer page

More than 53 lakh students appearing for the UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations starting February 18, 2026, will now be required to write their roll number and answer sheet number on every page of their answer booklet. This year, invigilators will also thoroughly inspect examination halls to ensure there is no study material, posters, charts, or any writing on blackboards that could aid examinees.

The rule has been introduced to prevent any manipulation of answer sheet pages. Additional Chief Secretary Parthasarathi Sen Sharma has directed invigilators to ensure that every student strictly follows this requirement. Until last year, students were required to write their roll number only on the last page of the answer booklet.

The Board has issued several guidelines on the use of answer booklets. Students are prohibited from tearing out any pages or writing their name or any identifying mark inside the booklet. Apart from filling in the required details on the cover page, they must not write anything until the question paper is distributed.

Students have been instructed to write on both sides of each page and use every line to avoid wastage of paper. A second answer booklet will be issued only after the first has been completely used. Any rough work, calculations, or multiplication should be done on the back of the cover page or on any left-hand page, clearly marked as “Rough Work” and crossed out.

The Board has warned that any attempt by an examinee to directly or indirectly pressure an invigilator or examiner for help in cheating will invite strict action under the rules. It also clarified that writing anything other than answers to the questions in the answer sheet will be considered indiscipline and will attract punishment.