UP Board orders one-year safekeeping of Class 12 practical answer sheets

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) has issued fresh guidelines regarding the Intermediate practical examinations scheduled from January 24 to February 9. UP Board headquarters (File)

For the first time, examiners have been directed to preserve the answer sheets of practical exams for a period of one year. Instructions from UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh, issued on December 31, have now been received by all district inspectors of schools (DIOSs).

The missive mandates that examiners retain the copies and produce them whenever required. Earlier, there was no fixed time limit for the safe custody of practical examination answer sheets, confirmed PN Singh, DIoS-Prayagraj.

Intermediate students have to perform two separate practicals in subjects such as physics, chemistry, biology, computer science and home science. Students are also required to maintain a practical record book of the experiments they have performed. On the answer booklet, separate marks are allotted for the viva voce and project/sessional work (internal and external). These answer booklets are printed and provided by the schools themselves, and the examiners conduct the practical examinations using them.

In each district, the Board headquarters will also conduct an audit of about 2 percent of the schools, selected randomly, where practical examinations are held.

Vishwanath Mishra, a computer teacher at Shivcharandas Kanhaiyalal Inter College, Attarsuiya in Prayagraj, acknowledged that the UP Board has instructed that the practical answer booklets be preserved for one year.

For practical examinations, a maximum of two batches will be formed in a single day, with each batch having no more than 40 students. The marks of a maximum of 80 students will be uploaded online daily. Any person who threatens, offers inducements, creates obstacles, uses force, or attempts to influence or affect the practical examination will face action under the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. This Act provides for punishment up to life imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹1 crore.

In contrast, while examiners have been instructed to keep practical examination answer booklets for one year, the answer sheets of High School and Intermediate written examinations are preserved only until the scrutiny process. The written examination answer sheets are destroyed after the scrutiny results are declared.