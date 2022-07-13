U.P. Board: Rate list of NCERT syllabus-based books sent to DIoSs

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka U.P. Board has issued the latest list of its prescribed books for class 9 to class 12 based on NCERT syllabus. The copyright of a total of 67 books of 34 subjects has been taken by the U.P. Board from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the list has also been sent to all the district inspectors of schools (DIoSs) of the state. The list also gives the costs at which these books are to be made available to students.

As per the list, a copy of which is with HT, the cheapest book is “Basic Principles of Human Geography” costing ₹8 which is taught as the prescribed book of geography in class 12 while the most expensive one is that of mathematics books of class 11 costing ₹89.

There are a total three books of geography taught in class 12 and the other two books “India-People and Economy” and “Experimental Work in Geography Part-2” would cost ₹9 and ₹10 respectively.

Likewise, the class 10 science book will be available for ₹83 while the class 9 mathematics book will cost ₹79. The class 9 science book will cost ₹73 even as class 10 mathematics book will cost ₹71. Two books of mathematics taught in class 12 will cost ₹53 each while one of the three books of class 10 English “Words & Expressions II (English Workbook)” has been priced at ₹51. The remaining two books—”First Flight English Textbook Course B” and “Footprints without feet English Supplementary Reader Course B” will cost ₹32 and ₹18 respectively.

U.P. Board secretary Divyakant Shukla in his missive to all DIOSs has given strict instructions that no one should force any student to buy a guide or reference book. “Releasing the number of all the publishers in the missive, he has directed that in case of shortage of NCERT books, officials should contact publishers and ensure their availability,” said DIoS, Prayagraj, PN Singh confirming the development.

