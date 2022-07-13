U.P. Board: Rate list of NCERT syllabus-based books sent to DIoSs
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka U.P. Board has issued the latest list of its prescribed books for class 9 to class 12 based on NCERT syllabus. The copyright of a total of 67 books of 34 subjects has been taken by the U.P. Board from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the list has also been sent to all the district inspectors of schools (DIoSs) of the state. The list also gives the costs at which these books are to be made available to students.
As per the list, a copy of which is with HT, the cheapest book is “Basic Principles of Human Geography” costing ₹8 which is taught as the prescribed book of geography in class 12 while the most expensive one is that of mathematics books of class 11 costing ₹89.
There are a total three books of geography taught in class 12 and the other two books “India-People and Economy” and “Experimental Work in Geography Part-2” would cost ₹9 and ₹10 respectively.
Likewise, the class 10 science book will be available for ₹83 while the class 9 mathematics book will cost ₹79. The class 9 science book will cost ₹73 even as class 10 mathematics book will cost ₹71. Two books of mathematics taught in class 12 will cost ₹53 each while one of the three books of class 10 English “Words & Expressions II (English Workbook)” has been priced at ₹51. The remaining two books—”First Flight English Textbook Course B” and “Footprints without feet English Supplementary Reader Course B” will cost ₹32 and ₹18 respectively.
U.P. Board secretary Divyakant Shukla in his missive to all DIOSs has given strict instructions that no one should force any student to buy a guide or reference book. “Releasing the number of all the publishers in the missive, he has directed that in case of shortage of NCERT books, officials should contact publishers and ensure their availability,” said DIoS, Prayagraj, PN Singh confirming the development.
-
Frequent power outages irk Bavdhan, Porwal road residents
PUNE Frequent power fluctuations in some areas of Bavdhan and Porwal road of Lohegaon are disrupting the daily routine of residents who have alleged that the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited is carrying out only temporary repairs and not providing a lasting solution to the problem.
-
Mild tremors felt in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada distts
Mild tremors were reported in Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts on Tuesday, making it the eighth such incident since June 23. The State Disaster Management Monitoring Centre confirmed it to be a mild earthquake of 1.8 magnitude. The Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district and Madikeri surroundings in Kodagu district had also experienced mild tremors of the same magnitude on Sunday also . In the backdrop of the repeated tremors, the residents are now panicking.
-
Railways gear up for Kanwar Yatra with spl trains and extended runs
The railways have decided to extend the run of two trains for the convenience of devotees who will bring kanwar from Haridwar during the Kanwar Yatra that starts from July 14. Senior divisional commercial manager, Moradabad division, Sudhir Singh said that Delhi- Saharanpur and Delhi- Shamli passenger trains will now operate till Hardwar due to the Kanwar Yatra. A mela special train will also operate daily between Moradabad and Luxar in Hardwar district.
-
Rain havoc: Four more deaths take toll to 16 in Karnataka
At least four people lost their lives to the incessant rains across Karnataka on Tuesday, persons in the know of the development said. Rescue workers on Tuesday morning recovered the bodies of two men who were washed away in a flooded river in Dakshina Kannada. The two were reported missing since Sunday, after the Maruti 800 car they were travelling in plummeted into the rivulet near Baithadka Masjid on the Manjeshwar-Puttur-Subramanya highway.
-
Himachal: Jai Ram lays foundation stones of five projects at Seraj
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday laid the foundation stones of five development projects worth Rs 8 crore at Seraj's Shikawari. Jai Ram, while performing puja at Dev Vishnu Matlora temple in his home constituency, also announced the opening of a primary health centre besides lift irrigation schemes worth Rs 5.12 crore in Shikawari.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics