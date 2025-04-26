UP Board results: Girls’ supremacy remains unchallenged for four decades

In the last four decades, never once have boys been able to outshine girls in UP Board’s High School and Intermediate examinations. Students of St Anthony’s Convent Inter College, Prayagraj, after the declaration of UP Board results on Friday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

According to records available from 1986 onwards, every time the same headline has surfaced year after year that girls were ahead of boys in terms of pass percentage. In the Intermediate exam of 1986, 62.26% of the students were successful. Out of these, 73.21% were girls, while 59.09% were boys. In the same year, 43.70% High School students were declared successful of which 63.45% were girls and 39.53% were boys.

This time too, girls left the boys behind with a significant margin both in High School as-well-as the Intermediate examinations. In High School, girls led boys in terms of pass percentage by over 7.21%. Girls secured 93.87% pass percentage while boys registered a pass percentage of 86.66%.

Similarly, in the Intermediate examinations, the difference was 9.77%. Girls secured 86.37% results while the same for boys was registered at 76.60%.

In 1992, when Kalyan Singh was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, only 14.70% children could clear the High School examination.

Of these, 8.47% were boys while more than four times i.e. 36.44% girls passed. In the Intermediate examination of 1992, 30.38% students were declared successful, of which 50.07% were girls and 22.79% were boys.

According to the UP Board secretary, major policy changes besides a more focused approach for a career-oriented future and a marked change in social norms of early marriage of girls has prompted more and more girls to explore academics further.

“From 1921 onwards, since the inception of the Board, not many changes were witnessed in policy about opening up of more and more schools for girls or availability of teachers of all subjects in girls schools. Around 2017, there were roughly 300 Government Girls Inter Colleges (GGIC) in the state, of which in 150 odd GGICs there was no post of teacher for subjects like Mathematics,” he said.

However, in 2018 nearly 500 to 600 posts of subject teacher of Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, etc were created. “Moreover, girls as compared to boys, are more focused. Today, changes in social norms of early marriage have also given a boost to girls to pursue studies,” he added.