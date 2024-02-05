UP Budget: Rural development, panchayati raj get lion’s share

LUCKNOW: The rural development and panchayati raj departments have together received a lion’s share of more than ₹23,506 crore in the state’s Budget for 2024-25. The biggest chunk of the allocation under these two sectors is dedicated to the rural housing scheme and the Swachh Bharat Mission. For representation: Road being constructed in a village (Sourced)

An allocation of ₹18,524 crore has been made for various schemes under the rural development department alone. Additionally, a provision of ₹2,441 crore has been made under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), through which the government has sanctioned 36 lakh 15 thousand houses. Out of these, 34 lakh 14 thousand houses are complete, and the remaining are under construction.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Similarly, funds worth ₹1,140 crore have been proposed for the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Rural), under which the construction of 2,03,000 houses has been completed since the financial year 2018-19 to 2023-24.

Under the Vidhan Mandal Kshetra Vikas Yojana, a provision of ₹2,520 crore (including GST) is proposed for development works in the financial year 2024-25, while ₹5,060 crore has been proposed for the implementation of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

A provision of about ₹3,695 crore has also been proposed for the National Rural Livelihood Mission, and a scheme of ₹3,668 crore is proposed for the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Under the panchayati raj, ₹4,867 crore and 39 lakh have been proposed for Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural), which is more than double compared to the current year. Additionally, ₹57 crore is proposed for the construction of multipurpose Panchayat Bhawans, ₹33 crore for the Uttar Pradesh Matru Bhoomi Yojana, and ₹25 crore is proposed for the construction of rural stadiums and open gyms.