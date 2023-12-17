The Aligarh Police on Saturday arrested sub inspector of police Manoj Kumar Sharma, who was absconding since December 8 when he accidentally shot a woman in the head. The 52-year-old woman, Ishrat Nigar, died on December 13. U.P. cop who shot woman dead by accident arrested (file)

The incident took place when Ishrat Nigar visited the Kotwali police station in Aligarh to get her passport verified as she was planning to go on a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. The CCTV footage of the incident, which has since gone viral, purportedly shows the officer cocking his pistol inside a police station when suddenly it goes off and hits a woman who was standing across the table in the head.

A non-bailable warrant, along with a cash reward, was declared against the accused who was eventually nabbed on Saturday. He was named in a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code.

“SI Manoj Sharma was arrested in Bannadevi Police area today. He was absconding since the incident,” senior superintendent of Police (Aligarh) Kalanidhi Naithani said.

“Along with the accused SI, the ‘munshi’ (junior staff) at the office of Kotwali police station has also been sent to judicial custody for negligence in handling of service pistol which led to the unfortunate incident,” he added.