U.P. DGP instructs physically, mentally unfit cops not to be on escort, guard detail

Upset over incidents involving police personnel on armed escort and guard duties indulging in acts detrimental to the image of the Uttar Pradesh Police, DGP Prashant Kumar has issued orders to all police commissioners and district police chiefs of the state to ensure that only physically and mentally fit policemen are deputed for such tasks.

The DGP has made clear that if unfit or inebriated personnel are given such vital duties, the deputy superintendent of police, Reserve Police Lines and the reserve inspector concerned would be held responsible, police officials said.

The order comes close on the heels of a schoolteacher being shot dead by an allegedly drunk head constable of UP Police on escort duty with a team of school officials after an argument broke out between them over tobacco in Muzaffarnagar. The incident had sparked off statewide protests by teachers and disrupted the then ongoing evaluation process of UP Board High School and Intermediate exam-2024 answer sheets in the state.

The missive dated April 2, 2024, a copy of which is with HT, points out that the armed guard duty is vital and sensitive and any callousness in this can result in deadly consequences. “Whenever personnel deputed on security duties at important and sensitive places are involved in any unfortunate incidents, such incidents not only harm the image of the police administration but also result in the public feeling insecure owing to the protector turning predator,” the letter reads.

The missive, while maintaining that unless preventive and strict disciplinary action is taken against the guilty personnel, the situation can turn more serious in future.

The district reserve inspectors have been ordered to depute personnel on guard or escort duties only after assessing the count of personnel being put on guard and escort duties, their physical and mental condition, their personal and group problems etc and never deploy personnel addicted to a substance.

The reserve inspectors concerned have also been ordered to not only check the police personnel being sent on such duties but also brief them on the rules that govern such responsibilities, a senior police official said, confirming the move.