UP energy minister meets Aligarh power dept officials
The state energy minister, AK Sharma, stressed on minimising line losses, enhancement of revenue collection, finding a permanent solution to power tripping, besides other issues, during a meeting held with officials of the electricity department, in Aligarh, on Friday evening.
“All steps required to find a solution to power issues should be taken on a priority basis and in the interest of consumers, with the technology available. Information should be made available about one time settlement (OTS) schemes so that pending disputes are resolved and recoveries made wherever needed to the benefit of both the power department and the consumer,” said Sharma.
While issuing directions for improving the services rendered by the power department, the minister told officials that elected representatives should not be neglected and better coordination should be established with them while serving the masses. Sharma also held a separate meeting with elected representatives, SSP and DM of Aligarh.
“Elected representatives should be invited with a date declared in advance for monthly coordination meetings with officials. Similar meetings of the Smart City Advisory Committee should be held regularly and ideas suggested by elected representatives should be included and discussed,” said Sharma.
“The power department is duty-bound to ensure uninterrupted power supply and all required steps should be taken to ensure this. There has been marked improvement in electricity services in the last five years, and currently, more than 25,400 mega watt electricity is being supplied in Uttar Pradesh,” Sharma said.
Pratibha Shukla, the minister of state for women’s welfare and child development was also present during the meeting and asked police officials to ensure timely registration of cases on the complaint of women.
