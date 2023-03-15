U.P. govt plans STP in every city with 1L population

Lucknow The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to set up a sewage treatment plant (STP) in every city with a population of one lakh and above. This in line with the government target to cover 70% of the state’s population with proper sewage treatment facility, said officials of the state’s urban department. The government also plans to build pumping stations and adequate number of septic tanks. (HT Photo)

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0, the U.P. government recently approved the City Sanitation Action Plan in 160 urban bodies of the state. This was aimed at providing relief to a large population from sewage issues. The next step would be the preparation of a detailed City Sanitation Action Plan, added officials.

The cost estimate for the proposed project will also be included in the plan. A DPR will be prepared regarding the strengthening, blocking and mode of drains till the sewer network and STP in the core sanitation zone, officials said. An action plan for big cities is also being prepared.

The government is also preparing a list of core sanitation zones of the state. The focus is on strengthening sewer line and sewage treatment facilities in densely populated areas. The government also plans to build pumping stations and adequate number of septic tanks. The funds for these will be provided by the state government, urban local bodies, and the 15th Finance Commission, officials said. The cost will be determined in accordance with the size of population in a particular city.