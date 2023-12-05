U.P. govt rolls out ‘CM Fellowship Program’ for aspirational cities

Lucknow In line with the Union government’s Aspirational Development Block initiative, the Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out the ‘Chief Minister Fellowship Program’ for “Aspirational Cities”. The urban development department, in accordance with the chief minister’s directives, initiated online registration for the program under the Aspirational City Scheme on December 4, 2023. Uttar Pradesh takes the lead as the first state in the nation to embark on a development venture like the Aspirational City Scheme, as highlighted in the official press release. (HT Photo)

This initiative invites the active involvement of the youth and other citizens in the state's urban development, planning, management, and monitoring, the release added.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government’s cabinet recently granted approval for the ‘Aspirational City Plan,’ aiming to generate fresh employment opportunities and enhance basic urban amenities, education, health, and social infrastructure in 100 small cities with populations ranging from 20,000 to one lakh.

CM Fellowship Program

The CM Fellowship Program emerges as a crucial step within the Aspirational City Scheme, empowering youth to actively contribute to urban development, planning, management, and monitoring. The initiative not only fosters independent thought and innovation but also presents the prospect of placement in the government sector for high-performing fellows.

CM Yogi Adityanath’s guidance shapes the program as a pathway to eliminate youth apathy, infusing enthusiasm and motivation. This initiative, fostering collaboration and skill development, is poised to significantly impact the urban development landscape of Uttar Pradesh.

Key focus areas under the scheme encompass urban infrastructure, social infrastructure, urban local governance, economic opportunities, climate, and disaster resilience.

Eligibility criteria for the CM Fellowship Program mandate applicants to hold a Bachelor’s degree or higher qualification in the relevant field, with a maximum age limit of 40 years. Proficiency in both Hindi and English, along with competence in working with computers and information and communication technology, is also required.