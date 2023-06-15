U.P. minister reviews infra works, asks officials to install more CCTVs on e-ways

LUCKNOW State’s industrial development minister, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, directed the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) officers to install CCTV cameras on the expressways to improve the monitoring system and provide immediate assistance to accident victims. Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ (HT Photo)

Nandi also reviewed the progress of the construction works on Ganga and Gorakhpur Link expressways in a meeting with the UPEIDA officers on Thursday. Expressing concern over the increase in road accidents and delay in providing medical aid to the victims, Nandi directed the officers to install CCTV cameras on all the expressways to keep a watch on the movement of the vehicles on the expressways.

The relief team should assist people immediately after receiving their complaints, the minister said. He added that the patrolling vehicle, ambulance, crane, and cattle catcher vehicle stationed on Purvanchal and Bundelkhand Express should be connected with the UPEIDA control room.

While reviewing the construction work of the Ganga Expressway, Nandi told officers that he inspected the construction work of the Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Badaun and from Prayagraj to Rae Bareli. The construction work between Prayagraj to Rae Bareli is very slow. It needs to be accelerated. The officers said that the target is to get 1.25 lakh cubic meters of soil work done per day whereas only one lakh cubic meters of soil work is being done.

The minister directed the officers to complete the construction work on the Gorakhpur Link expressway by December 31. A presentation was made by the UPEIDA officers to connect Chitrakoot with the Bundelkhand expressway by constructing a 20-km link expressway on the Bundelkhand expressway.

A UPEIDA officer said, 106 MoUs have been signed between the various companies and state government for the launch of the projects on the six nodes of the Defence Corridor. While 36 MoUs have been launched, the work on the launch of the remaining MoUs is in progress. The manufacturing of Brahmos missile has started in Lucknow and the first missile will roll out of the production unit after October, the officer added.

