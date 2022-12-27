UP players excel on opening day of tennis series
In the girl’s section, local challenger Niti Santosh defeated Sikkim’s Sharanya 6-0, 6-0 in straight sets. UP’s Naina Tiwari defeated UP’s Ashini Srivastava 6-0, 6-1. The finals will be played on December 30.
Host Uttar Pradesh made a fine start in the ‘Dayashankar Srivastava Memorial All India National Ranking Under-14 Tennis Series’ for boys and girls, that kick-started at the KP Tennis Academy here on Monday.
UP’s Vaibhav Saroj defeated Manas Mani Tripathi of UP by 6-4, 6-3, UP’s Abhinay Singh beat UP’s Akshat Kushwaha 6-0, 6-0, UP’s Vardan beat UP’s Jai Maurya by 6-1, 6-0 even as UP’s Aniket Singh defeated UP’s Anay Gupta 6-0, 6-1 while Arnav Kumar of Assam beat Ajay Verma of Uttar Pradesh 6-1, 6-0.
Earlier, Allahabad High Court judge, Justice Siddharth inaugurated the event at a colourful function. The ceremony was presided over by Chaudhary Raghavendra Nath Singh, former president of Kayastha Pathshala and Sudhanshu Srivastava, chairman, Insolex Sports as special guest.
