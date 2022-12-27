Home / Cities / Others / UP players excel on opening day of tennis series

UP players excel on opening day of tennis series

Published on Dec 27, 2022 12:09 AM IST

In the girl’s section, local challenger Niti Santosh defeated Sikkim’s Sharanya 6-0, 6-0 in straight sets. UP’s Naina Tiwari defeated UP’s Ashini Srivastava 6-0, 6-1. The finals will be played on December 30.

Judge of Allahabad High Court, Justice Siddharth (centre) poses with participants at the opening of the All India National Ranking Under-14 Tennis Series in Prayagraj on Monday. (HT)
Judge of Allahabad High Court, Justice Siddharth (centre) poses with participants at the opening of the All India National Ranking Under-14 Tennis Series in Prayagraj on Monday. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Host Uttar Pradesh made a fine start in the ‘Dayashankar Srivastava Memorial All India National Ranking Under-14 Tennis Series’ for boys and girls, that kick-started at the KP Tennis Academy here on Monday.

UP’s Vaibhav Saroj defeated Manas Mani Tripathi of UP by 6-4, 6-3, UP’s Abhinay Singh beat UP’s Akshat Kushwaha 6-0, 6-0, UP’s Vardan beat UP’s Jai Maurya by 6-1, 6-0 even as UP’s Aniket Singh defeated UP’s Anay Gupta 6-0, 6-1 while Arnav Kumar of Assam beat Ajay Verma of Uttar Pradesh 6-1, 6-0.

Earlier, Allahabad High Court judge, Justice Siddharth inaugurated the event at a colourful function. The ceremony was presided over by Chaudhary Raghavendra Nath Singh, former president of Kayastha Pathshala and Sudhanshu Srivastava, chairman, Insolex Sports as special guest.

Tuesday, December 27, 2022
