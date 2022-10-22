UP Police announces reward of 25k each on four accused involved in bid to steal 146 cr from bank

LUCKNOW: The Cyber Crime cell of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday announced a reward of ₹25,000 each on the four “tech-savvy” accused, who were involved in the failed bid to steal ₹146 crore from Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank (UPCB) on October 15.

Police had earlier claimed that RS Dubey, the retired manager of UPCB, and one Sukh Sagar Chauhan were helped by three tech-savvy accused in the crime. However, further probe revealed that four people helped Dubey and Chauhan in their attempt to rob the bank.

While Dubey and Chauhan were held after interrogation on Thursday, the four other accused are still at large. According to Triveni Singh, SSP, UP Cyber Crime Cell, the four accused have been identified as -- Umesh Kumar Giri of Sitapur, Gyan Dev Pal of Shahjahapur, Ravi Singh Verma of Barabanki, and Satish Kumar of Kakori, Lucknow. All of them are missing from their homes since October 15 when the failed attempt to steal ₹146 crore from the bank was made.

“We declared a reward of ₹25,000 on each of the four accused on Thursday after their names and identities were confirmed during the investigation. The cyber crime cell is taking help from other agencies and districts police to trace them and soon they will be arrested,” said the SSP. He had earlier said that the four accused mischievously installed a laptop on the bank network on October 12 by accessing its server room on the eighth floor of the bank building in Hazratganj with the help of RS Dubey.

Explaining the modus operandi, the SSP said that the manager, with the help of his aides, secretly installed a laptop and remote access tools within the bank network. Also, the dongle was attached to the laptop so that it remains functional and could be remotely accessed from another laptop from outside the bank. Besides, the IDs and passwords of two serving employees were compromised as a ‘keylogger’ had been secretly installed into their systems before October 12.