U.P. seeks World Bank’s cooperation in achieving $1 trillion target

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government is exploring the possibility of getting the World Bank’s cooperation in various sectors, including climate change, apart from taking its help in achieving the goal of making the state a $1 trillion economy. World Bank likely to help U.P. achieve the goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy. (HT File)

Officials in the know of things said that chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra held a meeting in this regard with a World Bank team headed by the bank’s country director here on Tuesday. Top officials of departments like finance, forest, agriculture, secondary education, and planning were present at the meeting.

Besides discussing the progress of the two ongoing World Bank-funded projects related to roads and tourism in the state, the discussion was also held on the World Bank’ possible future cooperation. This cooperation is expected in funding new projects related to climate change, agriculture, and secondary education.

“The World Bank’s response was favourable. Now, necessary action will be taken to give a concrete shape to the plan to seek the Bank’s cooperation not only in borrowing funds but also in acting as a knowledge partner for the state in various sectors,” a senior official present in the meeting said.

“The departments concerned will hold a meeting with the World Bank team on Wednesday to find out the possible contribution the World Bank can make to help U.P. achieve the goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy,” the official added.