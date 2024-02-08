UP STF arrests 12 members of solver gang

MEERUT STF team confiscated 3 laptops, 2 desktops, 8 mobile phones, etc. (Sourced)

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) has busted a gang that solves question papers, resulting in the arrest of 12 individuals, including gang leader Rachit Choudhary, from Baraut town in Baghpat district on Thursday.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The STF team confiscated 3 laptops, 2 desktops, 8 mobile phones, 8 admit cards and 8 screenshots of remote computers from the possession of the arrested gang members.

A case has been registered against the arrested gang members at the Baraut police station under sections 420/467/468/471/120b and 66 of the IT Act.

According to the press communique of the STF, the team got an intelligence report about the gang’s activities for some time. An informant revealed that the gang had accepted money from several applicants taking the ongoing UP police computer operator exam.

The team conducted a raid at a house in the Avas Vikas colony of Baraut Town on Wednesday, arresting individuals present and seizing computers, laptops, and screenshots in their possession. During interrogation, they disclosed that Rachit Choudhary, based in Shamli, was the mastermind who operates a school in Duhai, Ghaziabad district. Choudhary fraudulently obtained approval to designate the computer lab of his school as exam centres.

The gang members utilised remote sensing technology to connect their computers with applicants’ computers, enabling them to solve papers in exchange for payment.

The arrested gang members hail from Mathura, Bagpat, Begusarai, Haryana and Agra.