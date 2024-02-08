 UP STF arrests 12 members of solver gang - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Other Cities / UP STF arrests 12 members of solver gang

UP STF arrests 12 members of solver gang

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 09, 2024 05:38 AM IST

The STF team confiscated 3 laptops, 2 desktops, 8 mobile phones, 8 admit cards and 8 screenshots of remote computers from the possession of the arrested gang members.

MEERUT

STF team confiscated 3 laptops, 2 desktops, 8 mobile phones, etc. (Sourced)
STF team confiscated 3 laptops, 2 desktops, 8 mobile phones, etc. (Sourced)

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) has busted a gang that solves question papers, resulting in the arrest of 12 individuals, including gang leader Rachit Choudhary, from Baraut town in Baghpat district on Thursday.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The STF team confiscated 3 laptops, 2 desktops, 8 mobile phones, 8 admit cards and 8 screenshots of remote computers from the possession of the arrested gang members.

A case has been registered against the arrested gang members at the Baraut police station under sections 420/467/468/471/120b and 66 of the IT Act.

According to the press communique of the STF, the team got an intelligence report about the gang’s activities for some time. An informant revealed that the gang had accepted money from several applicants taking the ongoing UP police computer operator exam.

The team conducted a raid at a house in the Avas Vikas colony of Baraut Town on Wednesday, arresting individuals present and seizing computers, laptops, and screenshots in their possession. During interrogation, they disclosed that Rachit Choudhary, based in Shamli, was the mastermind who operates a school in Duhai, Ghaziabad district. Choudhary fraudulently obtained approval to designate the computer lab of his school as exam centres.

The gang members utilised remote sensing technology to connect their computers with applicants’ computers, enabling them to solve papers in exchange for payment.

The arrested gang members hail from Mathura, Bagpat, Begusarai, Haryana and Agra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On