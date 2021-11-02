UP transport department to ply 262 additional buses to clear festive rush

LUCKNOW: In view of the increased passenger rush during festivals, the state transport department has decided to ply 262 additional buses from Lucknow connecting different cities of the state, from November 2. The additional buses will run till November 11.

In all, 54 buses will connect Lucknow with Gorakhpur while these buses will run from different depots, including Charbagh, Kaiserbagh, Alambagh, Awadh and Haidergarh, according to the state transport department.

Similarly, 51 additional buses will connect Lucknow with New Delhi and 34 with Bahraich. In all, 32 additional buses will be deployed on Lucknow-Gonda-Balrampur route, 37 on Lucknow-Azamgarh route, 15 on Lucknow-Dehradun route, 12 on Lucknow-Haridwar route and 12 on Lucknow-Varanasi route. Besides, 17 buses will connect Lucknow with Kanpur.

The regional manager of the transport commission has also issued instructions to the officials to ensure that only repaired buses are brought on the road and leaves of the staffers are not sanctioned, unless unavoidable, for smooth travel of passengers.