UP-112 cops told to improve response time

The cops deployed at UP-112 service in the district were instructed to improve response time, and behave politely with the callers during a meeting presided over by additional commissioner of police (law and order) Shivasampi Channappa here on Thursday. Review meeting of UP-112 cops. (HT Photo)

Channappa held a meeting with the cops deployed at UP-112 service of police on Thursday and reviewed the response time by PRV police personnel deployed in the district. He appreciated district’s top five quick responders.

He instructed the police personnel to stay alert and attend every call and respond as early as they can. Simultaneously, respond to the calls of traffic jam also, reach the spot and assist in getting the jam cleared, he said.

He instructed the cops to enhance the vigil around the pandals.

Channappa said, “The cops deployed at UP-112 service in the district have been instructed to improve response time, and behave politely with the callers. They have also been asked to respond to the calls related to the traffic jam too.”

He said that the cops at police stations have been instructed to maintain a tight vigil across the district with special focus around pandals across the city.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, Kashi Zone/ Nodal Officer Neetu Kadyan was also present at the meeting.

Instructions were also given to the personnel to maintain the PRV ranking of UP-112 service in Varanasi.