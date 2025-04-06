UP Board’s new session begins, recognition of 124 schools still pending

Even as the new academic session 2025-26 of the UP Board, formally known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, began on April 1, recognition for schools vying for affiliation and found suitable by the board as per norms has not yet been issued. As per the revised rules, recognition through the online process should have been granted before the start of the new academic session. Headquarters of UP Board in Prayagraj (File)

Around two months back, the board had sought a formal go-ahead from the state government to issue recognition to these 124 schools spread across UP but the permission from the state government is still awaited, concede officials.

Meanwhile, special secretary (Secondary Education) Alok Kumar on April 4, 2025, has sought a proposal for granting recognition to unaided schools after re-scrutiny through a missive sent to director (Secondary Education) and UP Board secretary.

Confirming receipt of the missive, UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh said that following the orders, recommendations after on-the-spot inspections by district-level committees and scrutiny of documents of all schools along with recommendations of the recognition committee of the board as per revised recognition norms in place following government order dated December 26, 2022, post-scrutiny are being sent to the state government as needed.

Explaining the process undertaken so far, UP Board officials informed that after 377 schools applied online for recognition from different districts of the state till the set deadline of May 31, 2024, the respective district committees sent their recommendations after undertaking the mandatory physical verification till August 20, 2024. The objections were to be resolved by November 30, but due to the delay from certain districts, the last date had to be extended to January 15, 2025.

In the meeting of the recognition committee held at the UP Board headquarters, 253 out of 377 applications were rejected, while 124 schools were recommended to be granted recognition of high school along with recognition of additional classes and subjects at Intermediate-level as desired by the institutions. Of these, a maximum of 38 schools are under Varanasi Regional Office of the UP Board, said officials.

According to the changed rules as per government order dated December 26, 2022, recognition for high school and intermediate classes will first be given for three years and after that, it will be renewed for five years on compliance with all the recognition conditions and proper availability of necessary infrastructure and resources for running the school.

At present, there are over 28,000 schools recognised by the UP Board including around 2,355 government schools, over 4,500 government-aided schools and 20,936 unaided institutions located across the 75 districts of the state.