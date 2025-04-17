UPCC chief Ajay Rai slams ‘jungle raj’ in UP, meets gang rape victim’s family in Kasganj

Targeting the BJP-led state government over the deteriorating law and order situation, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Ajay Rai said in Kasganj on Wednesday that ‘jungle raj’ prevails in the state due to the rising crime rate. Rai met the family members of a teenage gang rape victim in Kasaganj during his visit. UPCC chief Ajay Rai (File)

He strongly condemned the incident of a teenage girl being gang raped in broad daylight in Kasganj on April 10.

Adding further about the law and order in the state, Rai said, “There was a gang rape case in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where 23 accused raped a girl for a week. The Prime Minister himself had to intervene and direct police officials to take action. This reflects the sorry state of affairs,” while addressing the media in Kasganj.

Kasganj police have arrested eight accused in connection with the incident, and all of them have been sent to jail after being produced in court. Besides the gang rape on the girl, her fiancé was also beaten, threatened, and robbed during the incident.

Later, Rai also joined a protest organised by Congress workers in Kasganj against the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case, as part of a statewide demonstration.

“BJP is targeting Congress leaders because we are exposing their misdeeds. This charge sheet is a result of political vendetta,” Rai alleged.