UPESSC flooded with 1.25L objections following UPTET 2026 results

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has received approximately 125,000 objections following the results of the 2026 Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET), the first administration of the exam in five years, officials said. Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission building in Prayagraj

The commission released the UPTET results on August 26. Since then, thousands of unsuccessful candidates have submitted representations via email, registered post, or in person at the commission’s office.

Many candidates are requesting sympathetic consideration after having their results rejected for improperly filling out circles on their OMR sheets. Additionally, a significant number of candidates submitted representations after falling short by one mark or less following the normalization process.

In response, the commission formed a five-member committee to review the objections and set a deadline of September 10 for online submissions.

Prior to the formal notification for online filing, approximately 20,000 candidates had already submitted representations by post or in person. Subsequently, the commission received roughly 102,000 online objections.

Officials noted that the total number of unique objectors may be lower, as many candidates submitted multiple representations, some filing as many as three or four. There was also considerable overlap, with many who had previously submitted grievances by post or in person also filing online.

UPESSC deputy secretary and PRO Sanjay Kumar Singh stated that only objections received by the September 10 deadline will be reviewed for disposal.