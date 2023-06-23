UPPCL receives feedback on power supply from nodal officers

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) received reports on the state’s electricity supply situation from 27 of its senior power officials on Friday. These 27 offcials were appointed as the nodal officers to monitor the power supply situation in the state. Power supply in U.P. (HT File)

“We have received nodal officers’ feedback,” said UPPCL chairman M Devraj while adding, “We will now analyse the feedback and take action accordingly to improve power supply in the state.”

Though he avoided sharing the feedback received from the nodal officers, it is believed that overloading of the system due to record demand and lack of resources to repair faults and replace damaged transformers have emerged as the main cause for the supply disruptions.

“The shortage of cables to replace the burnt ones has been cited as a major reason for prolonged power outages in Lucknow and in the surrounding areas,” a senior official said.

After chief minister Yogi Adityanath pulled up officials on unscheduled power cuts in the state last week, the UPPCL management on Sunday dispatched 27 senior engineers and officials as nodal officers to districts to assess and monitor power supply on the ground on five specific points- status of power supply, the status of damaged power transformers, the status of availability of transformers in the workshops, availability of material in the stores and, the status of disposal of complaints about power disruptions.

Devraj said that rain spells in many parts of the state had reduced the power demand but also caused local breakdowns at some places but all the faults were being fixed. “The field officials have been asked to take all possible steps to maintain smooth power supply during the monsoon that triggers local faults,” he said.