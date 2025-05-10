UPPCL likely to propose power tariff hike soon

The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) is expected to propose a tariff increase in the state by the month-end as the electricity regulator has accepted its annual revenue requirement (ARR) proposal, setting the revenue need for the current fiscal at ₹1.16 lakh crore. In U.P, there has been no direct increase in the electricity tariff for the last five consecutive years. (For representation only)

In U.P, there has been no direct increase in the electricity tariff for the last five consecutive years.

“The UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) on Friday accepted our ARR filed on November 30. Now, we will file the tariff increase hike proposal separately for 2025-26 after May 20,” a senior UPPCL official said.

The UPERC, in its order passed by chairman Arvind Kumar and member Sanjay Singh, has directed the UPPCL/discoms to publish, in three working days, the ARR, financial performance and revenue gap through a public notice in newspapers.

The commission has indicated that it would start holding public hearings on the ARR as well as the tariff hike proposal that the UPPCL may submit later in the days to come. UPERC, according to people in the know of things, may announce the new tariff for the current financial year by the end of July after knowing stakeholders’ views through the public hearings and on tariff adjustments to address the UPPCL’s projected revenue deficit.

UPPCL, in its ARR, outlines a revenue need of approximately Rs1.16 lakh crore, with an estimated power purchase cost between ₹92,000 crore and ₹95,000 crore during 2025-26.

The corporation has projected a deficit of ₹13,000 crore, leaving it to the commission to decide on potential tariff hikes. UPERC can make tariff adjustments on its own also to help the UPPCL bridge the expected revenue deficit.