UPPSC cancels selection of 20 Ayurveda medical officers

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has cancelled the selection of 20 candidates recently chosen under the direct recruitment process for 611 vacant posts of Medical Officers (Ayurveda) in the AYUSH department of the state government. Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) headquarters in Prayagraj (File)

The commission cancelled these selections after the selected candidates failed to submit the necessary documents for their provisional appointments, according to UPPSC officials.

In their place, the names of 15 other candidates from the category-wise merit list have been recommended, the officials added.

Confirming the development, UPPSC deputy secretary DP Pal stated that the results of the selected candidates are available on the commission’s official website—https://uppsc.up.nic.in.

The candidates whose names have now been recommended include Pallavi Gupta, Vinay Kumar Verma, Arvind Kumar Yadav, Anoop Kumar Mishra, Jyoti Dhakad, Jyoti Singh, Gaurav Singh, Naseeruddin, Monica Agarwal, Akanksha Kushwaha, Shyam Jat, Mohd Aamir, Priyanka Namdev, Akanksha Sachan, and Zuber Alam Ansari.

The advertisement for this recruitment was issued on August 5, 2022.

Selection for one post of Reader (Ayurveda) cancelled

PRAYAGRAJ: UPPSC has cancelled the selection of Piyush Kumar Tripathi (Registration Number- 54700003122), who was selected for the post of Reader under the State Ayurvedic College Teaching Service for the AYUSH department. According to UPPSC deputy secretary DP Pal, D. Jaibheem’s name has now been recommended in order of merit from the consolidated merit list in relation to the vacancy created by this development.