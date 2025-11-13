UPPSC to hold RO/ARO (Mains) exam on Jan 31 and Feb 1

: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the review officer and assistant review officer (RO/ARO) Mains Examination-2023 on January 31 and February 1 2026, officials said on Wednesday. A total of 10,76,004 candidates had applied for the recruitment examination, while 4,54,589 appeared in the preliminary test held on July 27,2024. (For representation only)

According to the notification, the first paper of general studies will be held on January 31 from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. The second paper, scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm, will have two parts: a subjective test in General Hindi and essay writing from 2 pm to 4.30 pm, and an objective test on general vocabulary and grammar from 4.30 pm to 5 pm. Deputy secretary Virendra Mani Tripathi said that the Hindi Essay paper will take place on February 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Earlier, on September 16, UPPSC declared the RO/ARO Preliminary Examination-2023 results, in which 7,509 candidates were shortlisted for the Mains. Among them, 6,093 candidates were selected for 338 posts of review officer, 1,386 candidates for 79 posts of assistant review officer, and 30 candidates for two posts of assistant review officer (Accounts).

64.71% candidates attend SSC CHSL Exam on day one

Prayagraj: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) began the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination-2025 on Wednesday. The computer-based test is being held at 59 centres in 13 cities across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and will continue till November 30.

According to Ashish Kumar Srivastava, director of the SSC Central Region, 6,80,490 candidates registered from the region. On the first day, 8,521 out of 13,167 candidates appeared, marking an attendance rate of 64.71%. The CHSL Examination aims to recruit candidates for various central government posts under the CHSL category in different departments and ministries.