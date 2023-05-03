Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will switch over to online verification of certificates submitted by the aspirants for its various recruitments soon. This will help in reducing the time taken for verification and timely completion of recruitments, said UPPSC officials. UPPSC for online verification of candidates’ records soon (file)

Online verification will be done for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Mains) Examination, commonly known as UP PCS (Mains).

For a year or during the transition period, the commission would work in hybrid mode, doing verifications offline and online simultaneously, they explained.

Officials also point out that at present, the verification of the documents was done on the basis of Main examination of PCS. In fact, due to the provisional selections, 2 to 5 % of the seats face chances of remaining vacant later because of lack of adequate documents and which is in fact a huge loss, both for the commission and the deserving candidates.

“However, if we go with the online mode of verification of the documents at the stage where the candidates have cleared for mains, that would save crucial time of the commission and this would help us speed up the process of declaring the results”, said a senior official of the Commission confirming the development.

With the new system in place, the candidates would also get freedom from coming to the Commission to get their documents verified. This will be followed in other recruitment too, where there is the provision of direct interviews.

At present candidates have to submit hard copy of online application along with documents at the Main examination stage or in those which have direct recruitment, to the Commission.

Admit card for PCS (Pre)-2023 released

PRAYAGRAJ: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released admit cards for the preliminary examination of Combined State / Senior Subordinate Services, popularly called PCS (Pre)- 2023. The preliminary exam for PCS-2023 is proposed to be held on May 14 for which the admit cards can be downloaded from the commission’s website www.upsc.up.nic.in.

According to UPPSC Controller of Examinations Ajay Kumar Tiwari, the candidate should download the admit card and instructions on the basis of registration number and date of birth and appear at the prescribed examination centre on the scheduled date and time with the original and photocopy of two photographs and ID proof. The preliminary examination is to be held on May 14 in two shifts from 9.30 am to 11.30am and from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. The exam would be held in 51 districts of the state. A total of 5,67,657 (392733 male and 174924 female) applications have been found correct for the examination.