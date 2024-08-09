UPPSC RO/ARO Exam 2023 paper leak: Mastermind under investigation for money laundering

Police investigations have revealed that Rajiv Nayan Mishra, the mastermind behind the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) Exam 2023 paper leak, opened seven companies over the past three years. It is suspected that these companies were created to safeguard illegally earned money. For Representation Only (File)

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached properties belonging to Rajiv Nayan and his aide Subhash Prakash, valued at ₹1.2 crore, on Tuesday.

In addition to acquiring properties in Noida, Bhopal and Prayagraj, Rajiv Nayan was operating seven companies, six of which were registered at a Noida address, while one was registered in Prayagraj. Several lakhs of rupees in cash were reportedly funneled through these companies.

ED officials have mentioned Semvault Technologies Private Limited, one of Rajiv Nayan’s companies, in their investigations. Besides Rajiv Nayan, there were six office bearers associated with this company. The other companies registered by him include Web E Private Limited Noida, Semvault Food Club Noida, Ready to Move Cargo Services Noida, Semvault Dimensions Private Limited Noida, Medi Choice Private Limited Noida, and Eyeshop Consultancy Prayagraj.

Following the attachment of immovable assets, two cars, and cash from bank accounts in Bhopal, Greater Noida, and Dadri, police and ED officials are now searching for Rajiv Nayan’s properties in Prayagraj. Authorities are investigating whether any properties are registered in his name in Prayagraj. Rajiv Nayan Mishra is a native of Shukulpur village in the Meja area of Prayagraj.

So far, the Special Task Force (STF) and police have arrested 26 individuals in connection with the RO/ARO Exam paper leak and constable recruitment examination paper leaks. Cases against the accused have been lodged at Civil Lines police station in Prayagraj and Kokhraj police station in Kaushambi.

On July 23, the Kaushambi police invoked the Gangster Act against Rajiv Nayan Mishra and 22 other gang members. The Kaushambi police are also investigating properties owned by other members of the gang.