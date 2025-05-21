UPPSC’s new building in Prayagraj to have hi-tech security features

A state-of-the-art building ‘Akash Ganga’ which will be equipped with hi-tech security features, is going to be constructed on the premises of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) headquarters at a cost of ₹112 crore. UPPSC chairman Sanjay Srinet laid the foundation stone of the new multi-storey building on Tuesday. A model of the proposed high-tech building (HT)

Contruction of this building will be completed in next 18 months. It will have a total of 12 floors (ground floor + 11 storeys). The special feature of this building will be its high-tech security features that would restrict unauthorised entry of even staff and officers.

An access card will be provided to the officials and staff that will not only limit access to an individual to authorised areas but will also ensure logging of an entry and exit on server.

If an authorised person takes another employee with him using his ID, this will also be captured by the CCTV cameras installed in the building, shared UPPSC chairman while talking to media persons.

He said that this will be the first new building to be constructed on UPPSC headquarters premises after 1937.

This modern building will be built on 22,578 square feet area. It will have a glimpse of classical and Greek architecture. A replica of the statue of Adi Shankaracharya will also be installed at its entrance on the lines of Badrinath. The building will be made of sandstone and have mosaic of historical pictures related to the Indian freedom struggle, he added.

UPPSC members Kalp Raj Singh, HP Singh, AK Verma, Ram Pyare etc were also present on the occasion.

Chairman’s chamber on third floor

There will be parking lot and a canteen in the basement of this new building. There will be two examination rooms and two computer test rooms on the ground floor, a waiting room and document scrutiny room on the first floor. After getting access from here, a candidate for an interview as part of his selection process will be able to go to the interview room located on the second floor.

There will be no gadgets and phones in the interview room to ensure sanctity of the process. The third floor will have the chairman’s office along with an interview room. There will be rooms of UPPSC members on the fourth floor, but which will not have any nameplates. The fifth floor will deal with direct recruitment while the sixth floor will have offices. There will be rooms for the UPPSC secretary and finance officer on the seventh floor. The eighth floor will have a confidential computer room as there will be the examination department on the 9th, 10th and 11th floors.

Two exam halls with capacity of 600 candidates each

Two examination halls with a capacity of 600 candidates each will be built on the ground floor of the new building. At present, there is an examination hall with a capacity of 800 students of UPPSC in Prayagraj besides an examination hall with a capacity of 4000 in Lucknow. Once the new exam halls get constructed, UPPSC will be able to conduct examination of 6000 candidates at a go on its own campuses enabling it to hold mains’ exams of recruitment sans any need for external centres. An area of 2,000 sq ft has been reserved on the ground floor for online exams.