UPRTOU to adopt 5 more villages in Prayagraj

As part of its efforts to ensure rural development in a big way, Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU)-- UP’s lone open state varsity— will adopt five more villages in Prayagraj, said vice-chancellor Prof Seema Singh.

These will be apart from the two villages-- Chak Kriparam village in Chaka development block in trans-Yamuna area and Bari village, located on Soraon development block in trans-Ganga area of the district-- that it has already adopted.

The university undertakes various educational and developmental initiatives from time to time in these villages, said Singh.

“The five new villages adopted by us include Matadeen-ka-Purva in Phaphamau, Gohri, Lehra and Jaitvardeeh villages in Soraon development block besides Chandi village in Naini,” the VC said.

Prof Singh said the varsity has also asked all of its 12 regional centres at Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra, Jhansi, Kanpur, Azamgarh and Agra besides Prayagraj to also adopt two villages each near them.

“The UPRTOU team will work to better health, sanitation and education among the residents of these villages and also strive to increase the green cover with local support. Our team will also motivate all over 18 years of age to take Covid-19 vaccination jabs on priority. Women and child health would also be a key focus area,” Singh said.

The teams would work for the empowerment of the rural women and senstise people regarding women rights and help fight social evils like dowry system and sexual harassment, she said.

“We would also undertake massive plantation drive of Peepal saplings in these two villages with the help of locals,” she said.

To note, the Uttar Pradesh government plans to plant 30 crore (300 million) saplings during the Van Mahotsav (Afforestation festival) beginning first week of July this year and for it had sought support from all people, including the universities, of the state.