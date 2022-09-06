U.P’s Deoband seminary to convene meeting of madrasas to discuss survey issue
Majority of the madrasas are associated with the Darul Uloom Deoband and their functionaries would hold a meeting on September 24 on the subject
The Darul Uloom of Deoband, has decided to convene a meeting on September 24 to discuss the issue of survey of private madrasas in Uttar Pradesh.
After this meeting, the seminary and madrasa owners would jointly decide their next course of action, said seminary’s spokesperson Ashraf Usmani.
Seminary has started preparations for the conference and invitations were being sent to the madrasa management to ensure their participation in the meeting, he added.
Last week, the Yogi Adityanath government decided to conduct a survey of unrecognised madrasas across Uttar Pradesh to ascertain information on the number of students, teachers, curriculum and their affiliation with any non-government organisation.
A large number of madrasas across the country are associated with the Islamic seminary Darul Uloom of Deoband. A meeting of seminary’s education committee was convened recently to discuss the issue and it was decided to call a meeting of state’s madrasa owners to discuss the issue in larger group before reaching to a conclusion about course of action.
Usmani said that functionaries of madrasas in UP, which are associated with Darul Uloom, will participate in the September 24 meeting. “In this meeting the issue of government survey in non-aided and self-financed madrasas would be discussed in detail,” Usmani said.
He added that attempts would be made to arrive at a consensus on how to deal with the issue.
The state government has justified the survey stating that data was necessary to ascertain the number of students who were enrolled with these institutes. The opposition has criticised the move to conduct a survey of the madrasas.
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
