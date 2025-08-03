UPSRTC buses to operate from Parade Ground

: The Civil Lines bus station is currently under renovation, and during this time, UPSRTC buses will be temporarily operated from the Parade Ground. The army has approved the request made by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) for this arrangement. The use of this land will be made official after signatures from the mela authority, district officials, and army representatives. (For representation only)

According to Ravindra Kumar Singh, regional manager of UPSRTC, Prayagraj, a formal request had been made to army officials to use the Parade Ground, and a positive response has now been received. Although the paperwork is still in progress, work has already begun to prepare the ground for bus operations.

Earlier, the KP Trust had provided land near CMP Degree College on Mahatma Gandhi Marg for a temporary bus stand, and some construction had started there. However, after receiving the army’s approval, the focus has now shifted to the Parade Ground near Sangam.

The use of this land will be made official after signatures from the mela authority, district officials, and army representatives. Demarcation and levelling of the Parade Ground have begun. Basic facilities like platforms, toilets, drinking water, lighting, seating areas, shaded spaces, and an enquiry centre will be arranged for passengers.

As per the plan, buses to Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Mirzapur, and Banda will run from the Parade Ground. Meanwhile, buses to Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Bareilly, Haldwani, Ayodhya, and Basti are planned to operate from the proposed site at Printing College Ground in Teliarganj. Until that site is ready, these buses will also run from the Parade Ground. Leader road bus station will continue to serve buses going to Kanpur, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Delhi, Etawah, Agra, Bijnor, and Ghaziabad.