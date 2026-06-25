UPTET candidates allotted centres outside home districts to curb malpractice

: In a bid to ensure transparency and prevent malpractice, the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has allotted examination centres for UPTET-2026 outside candidates’ home districts. The first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will run from 2.30 pm to 5 pm (For representation only)

According to district-wise information released by the commission, women candidates have been assigned centres in neighbouring districts, while male candidates have been allotted centres outside their home divisions.

For example, women candidates from Prayagraj have been allotted centres in Pratapgarh and Jaunpur. Male candidates from the Prayagraj division will appear for the examination in districts under the Varanasi or Lucknow divisions.

Officials said the move is aimed at maintaining the fairness and integrity of the examination process. UPTET-2026, which is being conducted after a gap of four years, will be held from July 2 to 4 and is expected to be taken by nearly 16 lakh candidates across the state.

However, some candidates have expressed concerns over the allotment of distant centres.

“Ensuring a fair examination is important, but travelling to another district early in the morning will be difficult, especially for women candidates who may need to arrange transport and accommodation,” said a woman aspirant from Prayagraj.

Teacher organisations have also questioned the decision. Uttar Pradesh BTC Teachers’ Association state president Anil Yadav said the examination could have been conducted at district-level centres, similar to the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), to reduce inconvenience for candidates.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts on July 2 and 3, and in the first shift on July 4. The upper primary level examination (classes 6 to 8) will be held in both shifts on July 2, and in the first shift on July 3. The primary level examination (classes 1 to 5) will be conducted in the second shift on July 3 and in the first shift on July 4.

The first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will run from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Officials said district allocation details were uploaded on the commission’s website on June 22. Candidates can check their allotted examination districts online. Admit cards will be available for download from June 30.