Use ‘surplus funds’ to pay pending wages, says governing bodies of 2 Delhi govt funded colleges

The Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) on Saturday alleged that the Delhi government was forcing the governing bodies (GB) of its 12 fully-funded colleges in the University to pass a resolution that would change the financial “pattern of assistance” in these colleges
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:45 PM IST

The Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) on Saturday alleged that the Delhi government was forcing the governing bodies (GB) of its 12 fully-funded colleges in the University to pass a resolution that would change the financial “pattern of assistance” in these colleges.

On Saturday, the governing bodies of two out of the 12 collegespassed the resolution directing the college administrations to use “surplus funds” to pay salaries and other expenses.

The 10-member governing body of the college comprises people nominated both by the university and the Delhi government and take important decisions, like the appointment of staff members.

The government-appointed members of the GBs in these 12 colleges, however, claimed that the panels were in favour of the resolution.

There are 12 Delhi government fully funded colleges in DU. While other colleges receive grants from the Centre, these 12 colleges are fully dependent on the Delhi government.

These 12 state government fully-funded colleges have been at the loggerheads with the Delhi government over funds. While the colleges alleged that the state government either delays release of funds or gives “insufficient” funds, the government alleged financial irregularities in these colleges claiming that they have surplus amounts in their reserves. Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Friday ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities in these 12 DU colleges. The probe was ordered a day after teachers launched an indefinite university shut down demanding their pending salaries. Officials at these colleges alleged that they were struggling to pay salaries to their staff since December due to the lack of funds. Even as the Delhi government had on Friday released pending funds, DUTA said that it was not sufficient to clear the salaries pending since November.

This resolution related to changing pattern of assistance could further escalate the existing tussle between these colleges and the Delhi government.

The resolutions passed by the GBs of at least two colleges ---Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences and Maharishi Valmiki College of Education---on Saturday, stated, “special audits show that all 12 colleges have surplus grant aid available with them. Consequently, the colleges are directed to use the same, minus student society fund, for the purpose of the salary, allowance and other approved and admissible recurring expenses.”

It further said that the colleges cannot undertake any activity that entails financial liability for the government without taking prior approval. “Like the creation of posts, the grant of pay scales higher than those of corresponding posts in the government of NCT of Delhi, the undertaking of infrastructure projects, estimated cost of which is above 2 crore, provision/extension of the pension to employees, etc.” it stated.

The other ten colleges are yet to pass the resolution.

Objecting to the resolution, DUTA said in a statement, “It’s shocking that these twelve colleges are being forced to adopt in their GBs a document called ‘Pattern of Assistance’ issued by the directorate of higher education, government of Delhi. The provisions of this pattern of assistance is designed to redefine association of these 12 colleges with Delhi University and divest Delhi government of its funding responsibility by coercing them to gradually become self-sufficient and self-sustaining.”

A senior Delhi government official, who wished not to be named, said, “The pattern of assistance is already applied to all Delhi government fully-funded colleges in DU… Besides, the government has already released the pending grants to these colleges.”

The government-appointed members in the governing bodies of these colleges dismissed DUTA’s claims. Deepanshu Srivastav, chairperson Maharishi Valmiki College, said, “The resolution was passed after proper discussion. None was forced to sign the document. We know that the 12 Delhi government colleges have enough funds in their account to pay salaries to their employees, and that’s why we passed the resolution.”

Prabhanjan Jha, a governing body member at Aditi Mahavidyalaya College, said, “The Delhi government is liable to the deficit only after the utilization of reserves as per the pattern of assistance. Eight out of 12 colleges, having government-appointed GB chairpersons, are in favour of the resolution.”

DUTA president Rajib Ray said, “The Delhi Government released 82.79 crores under salary head and an amount of 9.50 crores under other than salaries’ head on Friday. However, the grants released are insufficient, and, in most colleges, will meet fund requirements for payment of salaries only up to January… The government can’t ask these colleges to use their savings for the payment of salaries.”

Principal of one of the other 10 colleges, who wished not to be named, said, “Only those colleges having government appointed governing body chairpersons are in favour of the resolution. We are totally against it. How can we pay salaries from the money released under different heads for different purposes? This is totally against the norms.”

