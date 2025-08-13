Uttar Pradesh: 2-year-old among 4 killed, 20 injured in bus-truck collision

Varanasi: Four people, including a two-year-old, were killed and 20 others were injured after a bus collided head-on with a truck near a petrol pump on Shahganj road in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur Tuesday night, police said. Both vehicles were taken into custody. (Representative photo)

The bus was on its way to Shahganj from Varanasi, while the truck was headed to Varanasi.

“Four people died at the accident spot. The injured were admitted to the nearest hospital. Those in serious condition have been referred to the district hospital,” the station officer of Shahganj said.

“The deceased include a two-year-old child, two women, and a man,” a police officer said, adding that two of the deceased have been identified, while the other two remain unidentified.

Also Read: Rajasthan: 7 children among 11 Uttar Pradesh pilgrims killed in Dausa accident

Those who witnessed the accident told the police that there were around 25 to 30 passengers on the bus and accused the bus driver of negligence. “The bus allegedly went to the right and collided with the truck coming from the front. The left side of both the vehicles got badly damaged,” the officer said.

Both vehicles were taken into custody. “Initial investigations revealed there was fault of the bus driver,” the officer said.

District magistrate (DM) of Jaunpur, Dinesh Chandra, said that authorities have been instructed to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.