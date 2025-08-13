Rajasthan: 7 children among 11 Uttar Pradesh pilgrims killed in Dausa accident

Eleven pilgrims, including seven children and four women, were killed after the pick-up truck they were travelling in collided with a container early Wednesday morning in Dausa district of Rajasthan, the police said. The injured were rushed to Dausa district hospital on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The accident took place near Bapi village on Lalsot-Manoharpur national highway, under Sainthal police station limits.

Dausa superintendent of police Sagar Rana said the pilgrims, hailing from Etah in Uttar Pradesh, were returning from Khatu Shyam temple when the accident took place.

All the injured were rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared 11 of them dead on arrival. Nine injured were referred to Jaipur since their condition was said to be critical, Rana said.

There were two pick-up trucks full of pilgrims at the time of the incident. When one tried to overtake the other, it met the container in a head-on collision.

District collector Devendra Kumar and the SP rushed to the spot to assess the situation. The police have launched an investigation to find out the exact cause of the accident.