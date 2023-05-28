Infant vaccination coverage less than 90% in several dists

LUCKNOW At least a dozen districts in Uttar Pradesh have covered less than 90% of the targeted kids (below one year of age) under the routine immunisation programme conducted across the state in 2022-23. According to the data in Jalaun district, only 31,322 children out of the targeted 43,781 were immunised i.e. a coverage of just 71.54%. According to the data in Jalaun district, only 31,322 children out of the targeted 43,781 were immunised. (Representational photo)

The state health department has now decided to form district-level committees that shall work upon reasons for poor coverage and get the ‘missed out’ children vaccinated. Also, methods used by well-performing districts will be used elsewhere.

Other districts that vaccinated less than 90% of the targeted children include -- Badaun (1,07,321 out of targeted 1,30,811 children), Lalitpur (26,942 out of 37,512), Hamirpur (24,752 out of 30,389), Mahoba (22,164 out of 25,212), Ambedkar Nagar (57,720 out of 66,404), Sultanpur (47,993 out of 62,623), and Azamgarh (1,12,519 out of 1,26,272).

On the other hand, the best performing districts are -- GB Nagar (59,184 children covered against a target of 44,785 children which is 132.15% of the target), Lucknow (1,20,855 children immunised against 98,343 which is 122.89%) and Ghaziabad (1,04,779 children immunised against a target of 82,483 i.e 127.03%).

“Vaccination protects infants and children before they come into contact with life-threatening diseases. Vaccinations are done at a young age as children are vulnerable to diseases,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.