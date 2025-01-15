Uttarakhand assures UP of adequate water supply from Tehri Dam for Mahakumbh

With the Mahakumbh fair at Prayagraj witnessing the arrival of millions of pilgrims, the Uttarakhand government has assured adequate water discharge from the Tehri Dam for the 45-day long fair, according to state cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj. People warm themselves around a bonfire on the banks of the Ganga river during the ongoing ‘Maha Kumbh Mela’ festival, in Prayagraj (PTI)

State tourism and water resources minister Satpal Maharaj said that, as per the request made by the Uttar Pradesh government through its irrigation department, additional water discharge from the Tehri reservoir, located in Tehri Garhwal district, is already being ensured.

“Millions of pilgrims took a sacred dip at Prayagraj Sangam Mela area on Monday and Tuesday for the festive baths of Paush Poornima and Makar Sankranti. Adequate supply will continue until the completion of the entire Mahakumbh fair at Prayagraj. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has already taken cognizance of UP’s request and given requisite instructions to the concerned authorities in this regard. Mahakumbh is held once every 12 years, and whether it’s Prayagraj or Haridwar, adequate water levels are ensured in the Ganga for devotees’ convenience,” said cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj.

According to the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation (THDC), additional water discharge of 230 cumecs (two hundred thirty cubic meters per second) has been released from the Tehri Dam reservoir for Prayagraj Mahakumbh since December 15.

Executive director of THDC, Tehri, LP Joshi, stated that sufficient water is being released from the Tehri reservoir for Prayagraj Mahakumbh.

“We had already made preparations in this regard ahead of the Mahakumbh fair. Specific water availability is being ensured throughout the Kumbh fair at Prayagraj, with 230 cumecs being released from December 2024 to January 2025. Further, as per the requirements from the UP irrigation department/Mela administration and our assessment, we will accordingly increase the water discharge,” said THDC executive director LP Joshi.

“There is an adequate water level at Sangam, and all Akhadas took their holy Ganga dip as per schedule. We are quite happy with the arrangements made by the UP government and Mela administration. As the Uttarakhand government, through Tehri Dam, has also been providing additional water discharge, keeping in mind the faith associated with holy dips during Mahakumbh, we also thank chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for this gesture,” said Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri of Niranjani Akhada, who is currently in Prayagraj.