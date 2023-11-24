Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Mother clings to hope as operation to save trapped labourers inches forward

Lakhimpur Kheri: Kamla Devi, the mother of Manjeet Chauhan, a labourer from Kheri district trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi for nearly two weeks, expressed a mix of hope and apprehension as she received updates on the ongoing rescue operation. While the phrase “good news” in English might not be fully comprehensible to her, the promise it holds leaves a comforting impact on her ears and heart. Kamla Devi hopes for the swift reunion of the trapped labourers with their families (HT Photo)

In a conversation with HT on Friday, Kamla Devi shared that her husband, Chaudhary Chauhan, stationed at the tunnel site since November 14, conveyed the assurance from officials about the safe release of all trapped labourers once the machines are set in motion again. “Even some villagers told me that the ‘good news’ would come soon, and we would be able to meet our son,” Kamla Devi added.

However, the rollercoaster of emotions for the families took a toll when, on Thursday evening, they were on the verge of having a proper meal after days of gloom. News surfaced that Manjeet and others would be out of the tunnel in the next few hours, only to be followed by the disappointing revelation that the operation had once again hit a snag. Kamla Devi lamented, “The continuous flow of disappointing news after every optimistic development is very unsettling.”

Praying for the success of the ongoing operation, Kamla Devi hopes for the swift reunion of the trapped labourers with their families. Her brother-in-law, Shatrohan Lal, shares her concerns and echoes the same sentiments.

Manjeet Chauhan is one of the 41 labourers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi since November 11. According to his mother, Kamla Devi, Manjeet is the sole breadwinner in the family, as his father has poor eyesight, and his eldest brother, Deepu Chauhan, tragically lost his life last year in Mumbai while working as a labourer. Manjeet has two minor sisters in his family.