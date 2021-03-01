Vaccinations at nine more hospitals, including 2 private hospitals

IND USA
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:15 PM IST

PUNE Day one of phase two of the Covid-19 vaccination drive saw civic hospitals overflowing with beneficiaries, as scores of eligible Punekars landed up at the government hospitals.

Calling it a “soft launch”, the civic body had not opened up vaccination for the general population on Monday, which led to chaos.

To counter this, the civic body has announced that it will start vaccination at nine more hospitals, two of which are private hospitals.

At the government hospitals, eligible beneficiaries will get the vaccine for free, while the price of the vaccine at private hospitals has been capped at 250 per dose.

So for two doses, a beneficiary will have to spend 500 per dose. The second dose can be taken after 28 days.

The PMC said that it has received 1.92 lakh doses, of which, 98,570 doses have already been distributed.

As of Monday, totally, 54, 485 frontline workers and healthcare workers have been vaccinated with the first dose, which is about 48% of the registered FLWs and HCWs.

On Monday, 48% of the 3,195 target beneficiaries were vaccinated. This included the 489 eligible beneficiaries from the phase two vaccination.

Also, 2,328 beneficiaries got their second dose.

No adverse effects following immunization was reported on the day.

Vaccination centres

Govt centres for free vaccine

In addition, four hospitals:

B J Medical college

Sutar hospital

Rajiv Gandhi hospital

Kamala Nehru hospital

Vaccination will also start at:

Gangaram Karne hospital, Ahmednagar road

Kalas hospital, Yerwada

Malti Kachi maternity home, Bhavani peth

Babasaheb Ambedkar hospital

Bindu Madav Thackeray, Warje

Bartakke hospital, Warje

Bhangite hospital, Mohammadwadi

Private hospitals where vaccines are available for 250

Aundh Institute of Medical Science, Aundh

Inlaks and Budhrani hospital, Koregaon park

