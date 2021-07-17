Vaccine-loaded syringes in dustbin case: HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of accused

The Allahabad high court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail application filed by one Niha Khan who, while working as an ANM (auxiliary nurse midwife) at Jamalpur urban primary health centre of Aligarh district, had allegedly thrown 29 Covid vaccine-loaded syringes in a dustbin in May this year. Justice Rahul Chaturvedi dismissed the anticipatory bail application filed by Khan.

According to the petitioner, she was framed by her co-workers because of personal rivalry. Additional advocate general Manish Goyal and additional government advocate AK Sand appearing for the state government opposed the plea on the ground that the incident wasn’t just a mistake or negligence on the part of accused. Rather wasted dosages linked to Aadhaar cards of public showed that as per the record, the vaccines were administered to the public but actually they were thrown in the dustbin, they argued.

The court after hearing the concerned parties dismissed the anticipatory bail application of Niha Khan. To recall, on May 30, an FIR was registered after district health officials came to know about the alleged incident and a two-member inquiry committee was set up to look into the matter.

The committee found that Niha Khan was guilty of vaccine wastage and “malpractice and indiscipline”. Vaccination in-charge Aarfeen Zehra was also booked as she allegedly failed to inform the authorities despite allegedly coming to know of the alleged incident.