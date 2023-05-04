Urban bodies’ election: Polling peaceful, Varanasi city area records 40.42% voting

Voting for civic elections concluded peacefully in Varanasi and Gangapur town area of Varanasi, amid tight security arrangements, on Thursday. Voters casting their vote in the municipal elections at Pili Kothi, Varanasi, on Thursday. (HT Photo)

According to the district information department, 40.42% voting was recorded in Varanasi Nagar Nigam (VNN) area where 11 candidates tried their luck for the post of mayor and 637 candidates vied for 100 posts of corporators. Voting took place at 1,325 polling booths in VNN area which has 16.07 lakh voters within the Nagar Nigam limit.

In Gangapur town area of the district, 78.54% polling was recorded at 10 polling booths. There are 6,728 voters in Gangapur town area. Of them, 78.54% voters cast their votes to elect 10 corporators and Gangapur town area chairman.

District magistrate S Rajalingam deployed 265 volunteers of Civil Defence at various polling booths to help Divyangjan and elderly people. Volunteers assisted about 500 old people and differently abled people at polling booths.

Rajalingam praised the volunteers for performing their duty sincerely.

Voting began at 7am slowly and went on smoothly. Long queues of voters were seen at polling booths in Jaitpura, Peeli Kothi, Bengali Tola, Nadesar and several other localities in the city, whereas the speed of voting picked up in some localities in the afternoon.

Ministers Ravindra Jaiswal, Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, MLA Neelkanth Tiwari, senior BJP leader Shyamdev Roy Chaudhary, Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi cast their vote.

S Rajalingam inspected the strongroom in Paharia on Thursday and instructed the police to ensure foolproof security at the strongroom. After the voting, EVMs were deposited in the strongroom.