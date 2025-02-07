Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Varanasi cops crack murder of five of a family, nab two siblings

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Feb 07, 2025 06:42 AM IST

Varanasi police arrested siblings Vishal and Prashant Gupta for the murder of five family members, solved after three months of investigation.

After three months of continuous efforts, the Varanasi police solved the sensational murder case of five members of a family and arrested two siblings from Seer Goverdhanpur area here on Thursday.

Commissioner of police Mohit Agarwal with police team that cracked the case and arrested the accused. (HT)
Commissioner of police Mohit Agarwal with police team that cracked the case and arrested the accused. (HT)

The murders were committed in Bhadaini locality under Bhelpur police station area of Varanasi during the intervening night of November 4 and 5.

The key accused has been identified as Vishal Gupta aka Vicky. He was arrested along with his brother Prashant Gupta aka Jugnu. Five mobiles, sim cards, and a portable wi-fi dongle were recovered from their possession. Addressing a press conference, commissioner of police Mohit Agarwal said that main accused Vishal Gupta aka Vicky Gupta (34) and his brother Prashant Gupta aka Jugnu Gupta (31), co-accused in the case, have been arrested from near Lotubeer Baba Temple in Seer Goverdhanpur area.

“During interrogation, the accused told police that their uncle Rajendra Gupta had shot dead their parents and ‘Baba’ in 1997. In the incident, Prashant had also suffered bullet injuries. Since then, the siblings were kept as servants by Rajendra and his family members and were beaten repeatedly. In the year 2022, the accused were thrashed and locked up in a room for a few days. This is when they left home and hatched a conspiracy to commit the crime”

Over one and half year ago, the accused bought two country made pistols from Madhubani of Bihar and five mobile sim cards on fake ID. As per their plan, on the intervening night of November 4 and 5, Vicky Gupta killed Rajendra Gupta at his under construction house in Rohania and then reached his ancestral house and shot dead his aunt Neetu Gupta (40), his cousin Navnendu Gupta (22), Shubhendu Gupta (16) and Gaurangi Gupta (17), added Agarwal.

Thereafter, he fled to Kolkata via Patna from there he went to Mumbai and kept in touch with his brother Prashant Gupta through a social media app. He was living at Railway stations and carried a bedsheet along with him.

On Thursday, he visited Seer Goverdhan area in Varanasi to meet his brother and was arrested by police team.

The CP gave a reward of 1 lakh to the team that cracked the case. He also gave a citation to Surveillance Team in-charge inspector Dinesh Yadav and praised SOG team in-charge inspector Manish Mishra and entire team that worked to ensure arrest of the accused.

According to a police officer, data of over 5 lakh mobile numbers were analysed to trace the mobile numbers of the accused, and CCTV camera footage of 240 hours of the locality were scanned. The Cyber team also played a very crucial role.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On