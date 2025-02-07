Varanasi cops crack murder of five of a family, nab two siblings

After three months of continuous efforts, the Varanasi police solved the sensational murder case of five members of a family and arrested two siblings from Seer Goverdhanpur area here on Thursday. Commissioner of police Mohit Agarwal with police team that cracked the case and arrested the accused. (HT)

The murders were committed in Bhadaini locality under Bhelpur police station area of Varanasi during the intervening night of November 4 and 5.

The key accused has been identified as Vishal Gupta aka Vicky. He was arrested along with his brother Prashant Gupta aka Jugnu. Five mobiles, sim cards, and a portable wi-fi dongle were recovered from their possession. Addressing a press conference, commissioner of police Mohit Agarwal said that main accused Vishal Gupta aka Vicky Gupta (34) and his brother Prashant Gupta aka Jugnu Gupta (31), co-accused in the case, have been arrested from near Lotubeer Baba Temple in Seer Goverdhanpur area.

“During interrogation, the accused told police that their uncle Rajendra Gupta had shot dead their parents and ‘Baba’ in 1997. In the incident, Prashant had also suffered bullet injuries. Since then, the siblings were kept as servants by Rajendra and his family members and were beaten repeatedly. In the year 2022, the accused were thrashed and locked up in a room for a few days. This is when they left home and hatched a conspiracy to commit the crime”

Over one and half year ago, the accused bought two country made pistols from Madhubani of Bihar and five mobile sim cards on fake ID. As per their plan, on the intervening night of November 4 and 5, Vicky Gupta killed Rajendra Gupta at his under construction house in Rohania and then reached his ancestral house and shot dead his aunt Neetu Gupta (40), his cousin Navnendu Gupta (22), Shubhendu Gupta (16) and Gaurangi Gupta (17), added Agarwal.

Thereafter, he fled to Kolkata via Patna from there he went to Mumbai and kept in touch with his brother Prashant Gupta through a social media app. He was living at Railway stations and carried a bedsheet along with him.

On Thursday, he visited Seer Goverdhan area in Varanasi to meet his brother and was arrested by police team.

The CP gave a reward of ₹1 lakh to the team that cracked the case. He also gave a citation to Surveillance Team in-charge inspector Dinesh Yadav and praised SOG team in-charge inspector Manish Mishra and entire team that worked to ensure arrest of the accused.

According to a police officer, data of over 5 lakh mobile numbers were analysed to trace the mobile numbers of the accused, and CCTV camera footage of 240 hours of the locality were scanned. The Cyber team also played a very crucial role.