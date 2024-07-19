Varanasi Nagar Nigam to ensure plastic-free route for kanwariyas

Gearing up to make the Kanwar Yatra route clean and free from any kind of littering of banned polythene and plastic, the Varanasi Nagar Nigam has planned a drive to ensure that food and refreshments are served in biodegradable utensils. (File pic for representation)

In a meeting with officials, municipal commissioner Akshat Verma said, the Kanwar Yatra should be made a zero-plastic event and it should be ensured that banned plastic/thermocol products are not used during the Yatra. Dustbins should be kept for collecting the waste.

People should be discouraged from playing loud music during the Kanwar Yatra. Proper arrangements should be made for night stay of kanwariyas near the Kanwar Yatra route as per the need so that they do not face any inconvenience. Public cooperation should be taken in this initiative, he said.

Awareness drives on cleanliness, garbage segregation, not using banned plastic will be carried out, he said and added that for this, the cooperation of voluntary organisations, vyapar mandals should also be taken so that this campaign remains continuous and sustainable during the KanwarYatra.

He said that various organizations/individuals make arrangements for refreshments for kanwariyas by setting up stalls at various places on the route. Coordination with such individuals/institutions should be established to ensure that they do not use banned polythene and use utensils made of 100% biodegradable material such as dona, pattal, glass, etc. Special campaigns should be launched in the urban areas to remove encroachments from parks, roads, footpaths and parking areas.

Instructions have also been given to make the roads pothole-free, clean, with proper lighting, and there should be drinking water arrangements too, said Verma.

The municipal commissioner said that additional municipal commissioner Dushyant Kumar Maurya has been appointed as the nodal officer for the supervision of the necessary arrangements on the entire Kanwar Yatra route.

Verma nominated another additional municipal commissioner Rajiv Kumar Rai as the nodal officer for the supervision of the necessary arrangements at the ghats situated on the banks of the Ganga and at Baba Kashi Vishwanath and the surrounding areas.