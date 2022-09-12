Varanasi police attaches property of BSP MP
Police Commissionerate Varanasi on Sunday initiated the process to attach property of jailed mafia and BSP MP from Ghosi Atul Rai
A Satish Ganesh, commissioner of police, Varanasi, said the property attachment process has been initiated under the Gangster Act. As part of this, a huge vacant agricultural plot, at a prime location in Veerpur village under Bhawarkaul police station in Ghazipur has been attached. The plot is valued around ₹60 lakh.
Rai is currently lodged in Naini jail, Prayagraj. He has been here since June 22, 2019 after he surrendered before the court in connection with a rape FIR that was registered against him at the Lanka police station, Varanasi on April 26, 2019. The victim had accused Rai of raping her repeatedly and of threatening her to make private videos of her public on social media.
The girl who lodged the case had died after committing self-immolation along with the prime witness in the case near Supreme Court in Delhi on August 17, 2021.
Rai was subsequently acquitted by Varanasi court on August 6 in this case.
Punjab needs policy to end economic disparity among farmers: Sukhpal Singh
Agri-economist Sukhpal Singh, who is all set to take charge as the chairman of Punjab farmers' and farm workers' commission on Monday, said the state needs a long-term policy that focuses on giving benefits to poor and marginal farmers. “We need a policy which will remain effective for 10 to 20 years and address the economic disparities among farmers,” said Sukhpal.
At GBPSSI: Experts brainstorm over creating intellectual heritage, Mann Ki Baat
A brainstorming session, to initiate dialogue on 'creating intellectual heritage in India' was organised by Govind Ballabh Pant Social Science Institute on its campus on Sunday. The event was conducted under the initiative of the Union Education ministry, called “Creative Intellectual Heritage” in collaboration with higher education to hold dialogue, document and research the process of making New India. GBPSSI director Prof Badri Narayan also outlined the role of universities in the development activities beyond academic discourse.
Not a pressure group to further SAD’s political goals: All India Sikh Students Federation faction
A faction of the All India Sikh Students Federation has taken strong exception to Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukbir Singh Badal's announcement to revive the student body and asserted that they would not let go of its independent status. Badal's announcement had come following the recommendations of the Iqbal Singh Jhoonda Committee, formed to suggest course correction after SAD faced a crushing defeat in the assembly polls.
Lucknow student who staged his kidnapping recovered from Delhi
A 15-year-old class 10 student, who went missing from his school in Rajajipuram locality since Saturday morning, scripted the story of his alleged kidnapping, police said after the minor was recovered from Delhi on Sunday. Additional deputy commissioner of police, west, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said the police was put on alert after being informed about the alleged kidnapping of the minor boy, a student of a missionary school in Rajajipuram locality under Talkatora police station.
Ticket sales for India-Australia T20 tie from Monday
Due to national mourning for Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday, the ticket sales for the first T20 game between India and Australia, to be played at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on September 20, slated to start on Sunday was pushed to Monday by the organisers. Now, the online sale of tickets will start at 11 am on Monday through Paytm and Paytm Insider apps, and www.insider.in. The dates will be announced shortly.
