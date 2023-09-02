Kashi Sansad Sports to expand reach to all rural schools in Varanasi

VARANASI Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma on Saturday said that all schools within the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency area should be included in the upcoming Kashi Sansad Sports Competition, scheduled to be held in Varanasi from October 15. The primary goal of these competitions is to provide a platform for hidden talents to shine. The games are scheduled to take place in Varanasi starting October 15. (Representational photo)

Sharma presided over a meeting to review the preparations for the competition and emphasised the need to include all schools from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. He instructed officials to finalise game venues and ensure their proper cleaning and painting.

Himanshu Nagpal, chief development officer, revealed that this year, 26 different games -- including athletics, yoga, table tennis, badminton, wrestling, chess, hockey, football, basketball, volleyball, kho kho, kabaddi, archery, and handball -- will be organised as part of the Kashi Sansad Sports Competition.

Registration for participation in these games will commence on September 15 and continue until September 30. The games are scheduled to take place starting October 15. The sports competitions will be organised at the village, development block, and district levels. All three development blocks --Sewapuri, Kashi Vidyapeeth, and Araziline -- along with five urban zones within the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, have been included in this competition.

In a new development, a separate category has been introduced for senior citizens, featuring competitions like marathons and yoga. Certificates will be awarded to all registered participants, with appropriate prize money for the winners. Categories are defined for participants under 11, aged 11 to 14, aged 14 to 18, and senior citizens within different age groups.

The meeting also saw the presence of office bearers from various sports associations, including regional sports officer RP Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON