The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for 21-kilometre elevated road corridor—to be built along the Varuna river from approximately two kilometres ahead of Harahua to the confluence of the Varuna and Ganga near Namo Ghat—has been submitted to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Varanasi to get 21-km long elevated Varuna corridor, DPR submitted

District magistrate Satyendra Kumar said that the DPR for the elevated road to be built along the Varuna to the Varuna-Ganga confluence point near Namo Ghat has been submitted to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

A senior official said that National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) engineers prepared the DPR.

According to the top official, the project’s estimated cost will be around ₹6,000 crore. The Varuna elevated corridor will connect National Highway-31 (NH-31) and the Varanasi Ring Road, helping decongest Varanasi city.

Varuna passes through areas including Pratap Patti, Vajidpur, Mansapur Sadar, Hukulganj, and other localities in the city.

This 21-kilometre-long, elevated road will be 4-lane and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will construct it.

The elevated corridor will enable people arriving from Lucknow, Jaunpur, and Prayagraj to reach the Namo Ghat directly. From there, they can take boats directly to the Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple, bypassing the city’s traffic congestion.

A stretch of the elevated corridor will pass through 2.5655 acre of land managed by the Cantonment Board Varanasi. For construction of the elevated corridor on this land, the Cantonment Board Varanasi has referred the matter to the Ministry of Defence for the approval.

Varanasi Cantonment Board chief executive officer Satyam Mohan confirmed the development.